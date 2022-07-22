ORLANDO, FLA (KELO) – The Dakota Alliance 16U Girls are moving on at the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship series after going 3-0 in pool play. They defeated teams from New York, Maryland and Rockford, Illinois to secure their spots in the semifinals. They will now play Greater Libertyville FC out of Illinois in the semifinals on Saturday. That match set for an 8 a.m. start. If they win that, they would play in the championship at 8 a.m. on Sunday.