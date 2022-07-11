GREENSBORO, N.C. (KELO) — The Dakota Alliance 15U Girls Soccer team punched their ticket to the National Presidents Cup earlier this summer.

After going 3-0 in pool play at the Presidents Cup, the Dakota Alliance team would knock off West Virginia 3-2 in the Championship match to secure the club’s second ever Presidents Cup National Championship.

“We played well through the Midwest Regionals and were excited to get to nationals. Every game was tight. We faced some adversity in every single game and just to see the team play well and overcome some of that adversity, some of the things went against us, some of the goals we gave up, was fantastic,” Head Coach James Oppenheimer said.

The15U team joins the 2019 15U Girls team as the club’s only Presidents Cup Champions.