SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – The Augustana women’s basketball team used another strong third quarter to turn a deficit into a win as the Vikings topped UMary 80-73 Saturday afternoon.

Augustana, who has won seven of eight, improves to 13-7 overall and 9-7 in the NSIC. The Marauders fall to 15-10 overall and 9-7 in league play.