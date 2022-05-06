SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Relays at Howard Wood Field returned to for the 97th running of the event, as the two-day competition began on Friday in Sioux Falls.

The main events of day one were the two specials. On the boys side, it was the 200 meter dash, and on the girls side, the 800 meter run.

Custer’s Blake Boyster would take home the boys 200 meter title in a tightly contested race. Boyster finished in 22.74 seconds, beating Spearfish’s Jaden Guthmiller by 0.05 seconds.

Boys 200 Meter Special Results

Blake Boyster (Custer) 22.57 Jaden Guthmiller (Spearfish) 22.62 Julian Watson (Brandon Valley) 22.73 Dawson Hawkinson (Bismarck) 22.74 Jovi Wolf (Chester Area) 22.76 Quentin Lewis (Dickinson) 22.764 Tim Bishop (Harrisburg) 22.92 Ben Stratman (Harrisburg) 23.33



Bismarck Century’s Erin Palmer would outlast Mount Vernon/Plankinton’s Berkeley Engelland by 0.3 seconds to claim the Girls 800 Meter Special.

Girls 800 Meter Special Results

Erin Palmer (Century) 2:11:45 Berkeley Engelland (MVP) 2:11:75 Libby Castelli (O’Gorman) 2:13:40 Alea Hardie (O’Gorman) 2:16:41 Grace Drietz (Canby/Minneota) 2:16:94 Madison Brouwer (Sibley-Ocheyedan) 2:17:15 Sydnee Serck (Yankton) 2:17:74 Reese Luze (Colman-Egan) 2:18:11

For complete results from day one of the Dakota Relays, head here.