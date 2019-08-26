Cron, Schoop power Twins to 7-4 win over Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop homered, Martín Pérez pitched six solid innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the last-place Detroit Tigers 7-4 on Sunday to win two of three in the weekend series.

Minnesota increased its AL Central lead to 3½ games over the Cleveland Indians, who lost to Kansas City at home 9-8 in 10 innings.

Cron’s three-run shot to center field broke open a 2-0 game in the fourth and gave Pérez (9-5) plenty of cushion to work with. The left-hander allowed two runs and five hits for his first win since July 5. It was the second time in his last three starts that Pérez went six innings and yielded two or fewer runs.

Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd (6-10) permitted just four hits but was tagged for seven runs in six innings. He walked a season-high five, including the leadoff batter in each of the first three innings.

Schoop hit a two-run shot off Boyd in the sixth. His 18th home run of the year was a line drive that barely cleared the fence in left field but gave Minnesota a 7-2 lead.

The Twins have a major league-best 253 homers this season.

The teams meet again next weekend for four games in Detroit.

