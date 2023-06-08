SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A couple of hall-of-fame pro athletes made their way to the Sanford Pentagon for the annual Legends for Kids banquet.

Minnesota Vikings legend and pro football-hall-of-famer Cris Carter and baseball hall-of-famer and Chicago Cubs great Ryne Sandberg were the special guests for the annual banquet.

Prior to the dinner, the sports stars met fans and signed autographs. The two shared a similar message for the youth about the value of sports.

“Sports has a great way of being able to train young men and women disciplines they can take into the rest of their lives,” Carter said. “We all are creatures of habits.”

“Being part of a team, and being on time, work ethic, and focus, and dedication, and all those things, as a young kid, for the parents, that goes a long way with the rest of their life,” Sandberg said.

This year was the 24th annual banquet.