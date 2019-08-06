Crews begin setup for Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International is 40 days away and construction materials are starting to show up on the course.

This crew is on its first day as materials for stands and fan amenities are now on site. Tournament Director Greg Conrad says the rush is on to get the Minnehaha Country Club ready to host some of the best golfers in the world. Conrad says the event could use a few hundred more volunteers.

“We need everybody. If you think you don’t have the skills, trust us, we can find the right spot for you. Please check us out and come see if you can help,” Conrad said.

If you’d like to volunteer at the Sanford International or you want tickets to the event, click here.