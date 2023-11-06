SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CREIGHTON) — The No. 22 Creighton women’s basketball team scored the first eight points of the game and never trailed in a 75-52 season-opening win over North Dakota State on Monday evening inside Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Bluejays held the Bison off the scoreboard for more than six minutes to open the game to race to leads of 16-4 after one quarter and 36-18 at halftime. CU’s largest lead of the game was 60-24 with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Lauren Jensen led Creighton with 23 points while making 10-of-11 two-pointers and all three of her free throw attempts. Also in double-figures was Sioux Falls native Emma Ronsiek (15) and Morgan Maly (10). Ronsiek added a team-best four steals, as CU’s 17 steals were its most in a game since securing 18 pilfers on Feb. 18, 2005 vs. Wichita State.

Elle Evans led the Bison with 10 points, but NDSU shot just 32.7 percent from the field.

The Bluejays return to the court on Friday at 11:30 a.m. against South Dakota at D.J. Sokol Arena.