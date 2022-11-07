BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — No. 21 Creighton pulled away down the stretch as they downed No. 23 South Dakota State 78-69 Monday night in Brookings.

South Dakota State led 19-14 after one quarter and would take a 36-33 lead into halftime. Creighton would outscore SDSU 23-16 in the 3rd to take a 56-52 lead going into the 4th quarter.

The Jacks would battle back in the 4th, but Creighton would pull away down the stretch for the 78-69 victory.

Creighton’s Lauren Jensen led all scorers with 30 points, while former Sioux Falls O’Gorman standout Emma Ronsiek added 6 points in the win.

Myah Selland paced SDSU with 22 points. Freshman Brooklyn Meyer tallied 12 in her Jackrabbit debut while Haleigh Timmer and Ellie Colbeck each added 10 points.

SDSU is back in action on Friday at home against Lehigh.