Coyotes wrap up NCAA Preliminary

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (USD) — South Dakota redshirt-freshman Carly Haring took 15th in the high jump to highlight the Coyotes in action on Saturday at the NCAA West Preliminary inside E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Haring finished 15th in the women’s high jump competition with a second-attempt make of 5-9 ¾ (1.77m). Places 10 through 14 were determined by a jump-off after only nine women cleared the next progression of 5-11 ½ (1.82m). That height would have been a two-centimeter personal best for Haring.

The men’s 4×100-meter relay clocked 40.06 seconds on Saturday morning. Last night’s weather delay postponed the men’s running events to today. The quartet of freshman Virgil Steward, freshman Demar Francis, redshirt-freshman Ardell Inlay and redshirt-freshman Dylan Kautz finished 19th in the field. The Coyotes were 0.12 seconds off their school record from the Summit League Championships two weeks ago. No other quartet of USD athletes have clocked a faster time.

Redshirt-junior Jonna Bart wrapped up her Coyote career with her third appearance at the NCAA West Preliminaries, crossing the finish line in 10:58.97 for the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

South Dakota advanced five athletes to the NCAA Championships competition held June 9-12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Senior Zack Anderson will compete in the men’s high jump, senior Ethan Bray and redshirt-freshman Marshall Faurot will compete in the men’s pole vault, and senior Helen Falda and redshirt-freshman Gen Hirata will compete in the women’s pole vault.