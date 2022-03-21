ANN ARBOR, MI (KELO) – Sunday evening, the South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team pulled off quite the surprising upset over the 2 seed in the Wichita Region, the Baylor Bears.

The Bears entered Sunday’s contest as a 14 point favorite, but after the Yotes jumped out to an 11-0 lead. South Dakota would never trail, going on to win 61-47, advancing into the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

They awaited Monday night’s matchup of 3 seed Michigan and 11 seed Villanova. On Monday night, Michigan defeated Villanova 64-49. Next Saturday’s game between USD and Michigan doesn’t have a tip-off time as of right now.