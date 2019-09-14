Coyotes to host Houston Baptist

The USD Coyotes fell 70-14 at the hands of Oklahoma last Saturday, who is one of the best teams in the country. Despite the outcome, the Yotes are looking to learn from their mistakes.

“Well some good and some bad, they’re a really good football team and offensively, they’re going to score a lot of points in every game they play. We had some oppourtunities in the first half to get them off the field and we didn’t,” USD Head Coach Bob Nielson said.

“Ultimately, it’s about the mistakes that we made in that game. Obviously, when we play teams that are that high caliber, they’re going to exploit those mistakes to the maximum ability and they’re going to score touchdowns, but ultimately, it’s about the defense executing at the level we know we’re capable of,” USD linebacker Jack Cochrane said.

Now the Coyotes will focus their attention on Houston Baptist, who returns a long list of talented players.

“They’re a really good football team, they almost beat UTEP, an FBS opponent in their opening game, they had a chance to win the game at the end. They’re a team that returns 20 starters, including one of the top quarterbacks in the Southland conference and the team is going to present some challenges for us,” Nielson said.

The Coyote offense is averaging less than sixteen points per game this season, and USD will need to score more points, if they want to beat the Huskies.

“We’re going to have to move the ball with some consistency, they’re a team that going to score their points like a lot of Southland conference teams do. So we’ve got to be more consistent and we’ve got to put the ball in the end zone when we get those opportunities,” Nielson said.

“We really need to control the line of scrimmage. I think Coach Prevost has all of us believing that we may be a bigger team than these guys, but they’re still a very talented defense,” USD offensive lineman Alex Jensen said.

Houston Baptist will present some problems for the Coyotes, but USD is setting their focus on themselves and being more consistent as a team.

“If you look at the Oklahoma game, there are lots of series where we played well, but we didn’t do that on a consistent basis. So, one of the things we’ve got to do is we got to be more consistent with our execution defensively and we’ve got to be more consistent with our offensive consistency and production,” Nielson said.

“The little things really. You saw against Oklahoma those fundamental things that if you don’t do well, you’re going to miss tackles or miss coverage or not get in your gap. So really the fundamental things we’re focusing on this week,” Cochrane said.

The Coyotes are looking for their first win of the season and USD is ready to get that win on their home turf.

“It’s great to be back home in the dome, tough road trip last week to one of the real meca’s of college football, but this is a great home field advantage and we’re going to take advantage of that this week,” Nielson said.

“It’s going to be awesome. There’s no place like playing in Vermillion, South Dakota in my opinion, you know this crowd, there’s just electricity in Vermillion on Saturday’s home games, it’s unmatched, so we’re really excited to be back here in the dome,” Cochrane said.

The Coyotes will host Houston Baptist on Saturday. Kick-off is set for 2:00.