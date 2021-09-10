Coyotes sweep Central Arkansas

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota was strong offensively for the second consecutive outing during its 29-27, 25-20, 25-22 sweep over Central Arkansas in the South Dakota Classic on Friday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

One match after producing a season-high .327 hitting percentage the Coyotes had a .333 hitting percentage in a sweep over Central Arkansas as five attackers for the second straight match recorded at least two kills per set.

“Obviously happy with the sweep, again, being on our home floor definitely makes a difference,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “I wouldn’t say this game was as clean as last night. We just had a few more of the, I would say communication or kind of some of those chaos plays errors that I felt like we had gotten a lot better on this week.

“I think there’s a lot of positives to take from today again. I mean, every set, we were hitting in the three hundreds which is really good at .333 overall as a team.”

Elizabeth Juhnke had 12 kills and hit a season-high .346 while Madison Harms added 10 kills and hit .533 for South Dakota. Maddie Wiedenfeld and Sami Slaughter had eight kills apiece and Aimee Adams six.

Madison Jurgens had 39 assists while Lolo Weideman added 13 digs and three service aces in the win.

“I think it’s important for this team and for us as a program to have some of those games and matches where we really do have to grind it out,” said Williamson. “It’s not always coming easy for us.

“And the fact that we were able to come away with a three-set win still, I think says a lot about this team.”

The first set had 14 ties and eight lead changes before Harms ended it with her sixth kill against no errors in the opening set. Each team had a set point, before the Coyotes capitalized on their second opportunity to close out the set.

South Dakota broke away from a 15-15 deadlock in set two, outscoring the Sugar Bears 10-5 to close out the set.

The third set was also tied at 15 and again at 16 before the Coyotes closed on a 9-6 run.