FORT COLLINS, Colo. (USD) — South Dakota is headed to postseason play for the fifth-straight season. The Coyotes were selected to play in the National Volleyball Invitational Championship for the second time in program history.

The Coyotes claimed a share of the Summit League regular season title after going 12-4 in league play and 18-10 overall. In 2019, the Coyotes played host to all five rounds of the NIVC, winning four-straight matches to make it to the championship game before falling to Georgia Tech in the final match.

South Dakota is headed to Northern Colorado, one of eight host schools, where they will face Wyoming on Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. The winner will advance to the second round on Dec. 1 and will face the winner of Valparaiso vs. Northern Colorado.

Thursday’s matchup will mark the sixth time that South Dakota and Wyoming will meet. The Cowgirls hold a 4-1 overall advantage over the Yotes since the teams’ first meeting in 2011. Wyoming won the most recent meeting in four sets in 2021 at the Shocker Classic hosted by Wichita State.

South Dakota’s lone win of the series came in 2019 in Vermillion when the Yotes hosted Wyoming as a part of the South Dakota Classic and beat the Cowgirls in four sets.

The full tournament bracket can be found here: https://www.womensnivc.com/bracket.html.