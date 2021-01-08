Coyotes roll Kansas City 92-34 in game one

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (USD) — South Dakota rolled to a 26-3 lead in the first quarter and continued growing the margin through all four quarters in a 92-34 victory over Kansas City on Friday afternoon inside the Swinney Center.

It was the first of two meetings between the reigning Summit League champion, South Dakota (7-3, 3-0 Summit) and the reigning WAC champion, Kansas City (4-4, 1-1 Summit). The two teams rematch tomorrow at 2 p.m. back inside the Swinney Center.

“Our attention to detail was really good, especially at the start of the game and that allowed us to get stops and then into a rhythm offensively,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We know that playing the same opponent on back-to-back days presents a multitude of challenges, so we have to quickly recover and prepare for another game in less than 24 hours.”

Senior guard Liv Korngable tied her career high of 24 points on a near perfect afternoon of shooting. She finished 10-of-11 from the floor, handed out three assists, grabbed three boards and stole the ball twice.

She was one of four Coyotes in double-figures for the second time in three league games. Senior guard Chloe Lamb added 17 points with three made 3-pointers. She moved into 10th in USD career history for 3-pointers made with 151. Senior center Hannah Sjerven added 13 points and nine rebounds in just 19 minutes. Sjerven, who scored her 1,000th collegiate point against Denver last weekend, now sits 24 points away from 1,000 at USD.

Sophomore forward Alexi Hempe recorded her first career double-figure game with 10 points and four boards.

Of the 13 available Coyotes for the game, 11 made it into the scoring column. Sophomore Jeniah Ugofsky tallied a season-best eight points, while freshman Maddie Krull and junior Regan Sankey each scored six.

This marks the second time of the season that South Dakota has held a team to under 40 points and the 36th time in Plitzuweit’s tenure that the opponent has not reached 50.

The Coyotes outscored the Roos in each quarter, including 21-point differentials in the first and third quarters. South Dakota continued to extend its lead into the fourth quarter even as the Coyote starters did not see the floor.

South Dakota shot a season-best 55.2 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the charity stripe. Meanwhile, the Coyote defense held Kansas City to just 29.3 percent from the field and 2-of-12 (16.7 percent) from behind the arc.

Another important key to the game was the Coyotes’ 33 points off 21 Kansas City turnovers. The Coyotes, who rank in the nation’s top-10 for fewest turnovers, committed just five turnovers themselves.