VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – The USD coyotes were in search of their first win at home against Cal Poly.

In the opening minute and a half of the ball game; on 3rd and long, Carson Camp would step up in the pocket and he would then take off. After making one cut at midfield, the sophomore quarterback was off the races and they wouldn’t catch him. 75 yards to the house and just like that USD was off to a great start with an early 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing Cal Poly drive, Jaden Jones would find Zedakiah Center and he had room to run, but he would end up coughing the ball up and the former SDSU Jackrabbit Josh Manchigiah would fall on it. So the USD offense would go right back on the field and they would get right back to work.

Camp would again step up in the pocket, but this time he would look downfield and he find a wide open Wesley Eliodor for a 40 yard touchdown. The Coyotes were in control up 14-0.

After a Cal Poly touchdown, Camp would dump it off to Shomari Lawrence and he would pick up a block and that’s all he would need. That 46 yard score would put USD in front 21-7 as the Yotes would go on to pick up their first win of the season 38-21 the final.