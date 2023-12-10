VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – A few late knockdown free throws and another driving layup from Bostyn Holt helped South Dakota (7-3) to a 78-73 victory of Cal State Bakersfield inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday night.



With 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field and 6-of-9 shooting from the free throw line, Holt was just one point short of tying his career-high. The senior transfer did dish out a career-high seven assists in his 35 minutes of action.



Senior transfer Lahat Thioune was also one point short of tying his career high with 23 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the floor and 5-of-8 from the charity stripe. Thioune grabbed 10 rebounds to record his fourth double-double on the season and his 23 points marks his third 20+ point performance of the year.



Ugnius Jarusevicius checked in for the first time in the second half for Cal State Bakersfield (4-5) and had a team-high 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field. Fidelis Okereke also added 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and grabbed seven rebounds.



For the first time this season, the Yotes were outrebounded. CSUB grabbed 38 boards compared to South Dakota’s 30. The ‘Runners grabbed 17 offensive boards and held the Yotes to just six offensive rebounds.



South Dakota came out hot to start the game, knocking down three-straight three pointers within the first four minutes to take an early 11-2 lead. The Yotes stayed hot from three, hitting 7-of-11 from behind the arc in the first half. Holt knocked down his only three of the game in the final seconds of the first half to send the Coyotes into the break with a 46-30 lead.



The Yotes came out of the break and lead by as many as 20 early in the second half but the Roadrunners were not done yet. Corey Stephenson had a fast-break layup that spurred a 7-0 run for CSUB to help cut the lead down to 12. Jarusevicius hit back-to-back shots in the paint to cut South Dakota’s lead down to five at 60-55 with eight minutes to play. The ‘Runners continued to chip away at the Yotes’ lead but couldn’t quite overtake it. In familiar fashion, Holt laid in a driving layup with 0:39 seconds to play to give South Dakota a 76-68 lead. Isaac Bruns and Holt each hit a few free throws in the final seconds to secure the win for the Yotes.



CSUB outrebounded South Dakota which resulted in 48 points in the paint and 17 second chance points. The ‘Runners also had 32 points off their bench, 25 of which came in the second half.



South Dakota shot over 60 percent from both the field and from three in the first half. The Yotes knocked down seven threes in the first half and hit 16 free throws in the second half.



Tonight’s game was the last home game for South Dakota until Dec. 31 when they host Omaha at 2 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Yotes hit the road for a three-game stretch in California and start league play at North Dakota State on Dec. 29 in Fargo.