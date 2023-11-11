VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota (17-9, 11-4 Summit) swept North Dakota State in its last conference match at home for the season on senior day. It is the Coyotes’ fourth-straight sweep. Game scores went 25-16, 25-20, 25-9.



The Coyotes honored their eight seniors after the match: Elizabeth Juhnke , Madison Harms , Brooklyn Schram , Laura Petterson , Mattie Johnson , Jadyn Jondle , Evelyn Diederich , and Brynn Paumen .



Who Stood Out

The Coyotes dominated on both ends of the court, hitting .294 on the match while holding NDSU to a .053 hitting clip. The Yotes were led by a career-high 18 kills from outside hitter Kylen Sealock . Sealock had 18 kills on 37 attempts to hit .351 on the match while adding three service aces. Madison Harms followed with eight kills on 15 attempts with no errors to hit .533.



North Dakota State (17-9, 9-6 Summit) was led on offense by outside hitter Ali Hinze with nine kills and four digs. Middle blocker Alexis Boling followed with seven kills on a .250 hitting clip. Libero Taylor Quan put up a team-high 12 digs.

Turning Point

South Dakota took sets one and two by closer margins but set three saw the Yotes take complete control of the match. South Dakota came out and absolutely dominated set three, hitting a blistering .455 as a team while holding the Bison to just nine points and a negative hitting clip. At 9-5 Alaina Wolff stepped back to the service where she served nine straight points to give the Yotes a comfortable 17-6 lead. The Bison called their second timeout to try and regroup after a kill from Sealock extended the USD lead to 20-8. The regroup fell shot as the Bison came out of the timeout and had two-straight service errors to put the Yotes up 22-8. Back-to-back kills from Evelyn Diederich gave USD match-point and the final point to secure the senior day sweep.



Quotable

“What a special senior day performance that was,” said head coach Leanne Williamson . “I was really happy with the way we came out. Before the match we talked about fighting, fighting for every point, for the people in the room, for the people before them, and the people that will come after them. I was really impressed with how we did that from start to finish.”



Notable

South Dakota held the Bison below .200 on offense for the entirety of the match.

The Yotes nearly doubled NDSU in kills, tallying 42 compared to the Bison’s 24.

USD also outblocked the Bison 7-3.

Libero Kamryn Farris notched a match-high 13 digs and had six assists.

notched a match-high 13 digs and had six assists. Freshman setter Avery Van Hook tallied 28 assists, 11 digs, and two kills to record her 13th double-double on the season.

Up Next

South Dakota heads to Brookings to face South Dakota State in the regular season finale. First serve is set for 7 p.m.