Coyotes have eyes set on playoff return

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — After a disappointing 4-7 season a year ago, the South Dakota Coyote Football team believes it has the ingredients to get back to the FCS playoffs.

For USD’s offense, success starts in the trenches, where the Coyotes return a pair of starting guards from a year ago in junior Mason Scheidegger and senior Michael Bianchi. The other three spots will be filled by underclassmen.

“I like the athletic ability that we have in that group. Wish we had a few more games under our belt, but preseason camp has got to be a focus on developing those young guys to be ready to be play,” USD Head Football Coach Bob Nielson said.

Austin Simmons enters his second season as the Coyotes starting QB, after leading the Missouri Valley in total offense last year. He’ll have plenty of weapons to feed with six of his top seven receivers, three tight ends and a trio of running backs all returning. He says the offense needs to improve in specific areas to build off last year.

“Redzone scoring percentage wasn’t as high it we need to be. Third down conversion rate we can be better, and then the biggest one that he talked about, the top four teams in the league, the one thing they had in common was the turnover margin, so just taking care of the football,” USD Senior Quarterback Austin Simmons said.

The Coyotes defense will be under new direction with Travis Johansen beginning his tenure as coordinator. His scheme will feature several different looks, which USD hopes will help improve their pass rush, and run defense, which both ranked near the bottom of the conference last season.

“The line won’t be able to pick out who’s coming, so it’ll be a little bit more of a guessing game for them. Hopefully we can free up some guys a little bit easier, some free rushes, get some matches that we like,” USD Defensive Lineman Darin Greenfield said.

With a disappointing 2018 behind them, USD looks ahead to 2019, and hopes it ends with another playoff run.

“It’s kind of been our team slogan, is like no excuses, win. So I think that type of mentality is what we need to bring to the table each and every week. If you have that type of mentality, you’re not going to let anything get in your way, then I think we can take that next step,” Simmons said.

USD opens its season at home for the first time since 2013 as they host Montana on August 31st.