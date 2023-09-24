VERMILLION, S.D.— The South Dakota (5-2-4, 1-1 Summit) defense held in-state rival South Dakota State (8-2, 1-0 Summit) to a single goal Sunday afternoon in a 1-0 loss.



The lone goal in Sunday’s contest was shot in the first half by Katelyn Beulke after Katherine Jones dribbled into the box, faking out Coyote goalie Caroline Lewis and passing to Beulke who took the shot. This was Beulke’s second goal of the season and Jones’ eighth career assist.



The Jackrabbit offense was able to keep control of the ball through the majority of the first half. However, after halftime, the Coyotes were able to find enough momentum to break through SDSU’s defense and garner more time on the offensive side of the ball.



During a Coyote free kick late in the second half Izzy Quintavalle set up to take the shot. Once the whistle was blown, she moved out of the way for Janaina Zanin to kick, but the shot was just wide.



Lewis and the defense stopped 20 shots with six on goal from the Jackrabbits. Brooke Kercher-Pratt helped to disrupt many of the shots taken by SDSU. South Dakota defenders Taylor Ravelo and Maliah Atkins played all 90 minutes of the contest.



The Jackrabbits have only been held to one goal or fewer in three of their previous games this season.



The Coyotes return home Thursday for a match against North Dakota at 4 p.m.

