PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (USD) —Michigan forward Taylor Williams recorded a double-double of 19 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Wolverines to a 70-52 victory over South Dakota on Sunday afternoon in Imperial Arena inside the Atlantis Resort.



Michigan (4-0) had 31 more shot attempts than South Dakota (3-2) in the game, capitalizing off Coyote turnovers and by attacking the offensive glass.



Williams pulled in 12 of the Wolverines’ 20 offensive rebounds. Michigan guards Lauren Hansen and Laila Phelia joined her in double-figure scoring with 13 points apiece. Pheila, the Wolverines’ leading scorer, was 5-of-21 from the floor. Jordan Hobbs added 11 points.



The Coyotes shot the ball well for the second-straight game, making 18-of-41 (43.9 percent) from the field and 7-of-16 (43.8 percent) from outside the arc. The Wolverines made 29-of-72 from the field (40.3 percent) but were held to 3-of-18 (16.7 percent) outside.



Senior forward Tori DePerry provided the Coyotes a spark off the bench with 16 points. She made her first six shots of the game without a miss, including three triples.



The Coyotes face a receiving votes Arizona at 1:30 p.m. (Central) Monday to wrap up the Battle 4 Atlantis. The game will be televised on ESPNU.