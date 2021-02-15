Coyotes fall in five sets to Omaha

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – Omaha used aggressive serving during Monday’s Summit League volleyball match inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center to hand South Dakota a five-set setback, ending a 22-match regular season win streak in the league in the process. Set scores were 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 20-25, 15-12.

The Mavericks, who tallied only one service ace on Sunday in a 3-0 loss, came back on Monday to have 17 in a five-set win, denying the Coyotes a 4-0 start to the Summit League season.

“Last night to tonight was a very different two teams,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “Last night we we’re the aggressive serving team, was able to get them out of system and tonight it was the opposite.”

“Serve and pass was really where we lost the game and kudos to Omaha, they came out and serves very aggressively, kept us in some rotations longer than we would like to be in them. We’re disappointed that we weren’t making some of the changes we need to right the ship as the match went on.”

South Dakota battled back from a 2-1 set deficit to win set four and led in set five 8-4. Omaha, though, scored the next five points with three kills and two straight service aces from Olivia Curry, both which hit the top of the net and dropped over. The Coyotes cut the margin to 13-12 but Omaha ended the match getting a kill from Rachel Fairbanks and a South Dakota attack error.

“It’s a tough situation, really tough loss, frustrating loss,” Williamson said. “hopefully something that we can learn from and really get better going into this week.”

The Coyotes, who hit .248 as a team, placed three in double figure kills for the first time in eight matches this season. Elizabeth Juhnke tallied 18 kills and a career-high 20 digs while Sami Slaughter had 14 kills and Madison Harms equaled her career-high with 11 kills.

Madison Jurgens contributed 46 assists and 10 digs as the Coyotes fell to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in Summit League play.

South Dakota hosts North Dakota State on Sunday and Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.