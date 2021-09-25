Coyotes drop heartbreaker on the road to Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota football team sought its third consecutive win Saturday night as they opened Missouri Valley Football Conference play on the road against Missouri State, but after a hot start, the Coyotes would ultimately fall short.

USD gets the ball to start. Gets to their own 40 but have to punt. Missouri State muffs the return, Coyotes recover. 1 play later Travis Theis runs it in. 7-0 USD. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) September 26, 2021

USD capitalized early on some Missouri State miscues. The Bears muffed a punt on the Coyotes opening drive and USD recovered. Travis Theis scored a play later to put USD up 7-0.

On the ensuing Missouri State drive it would be the USD defense’s turn to force a turnover as Jakari Starling came up with the strip sack on Jason Shelley, and DeValon Whitcomb recovered the loose ball. USD struck one play later

Call confirmed. 1 play later touchdown USD. Carson Camp to Kody Case for 21 yards. Wow. What a start for USD. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) September 26, 2021

Missouri State answered on its ensuing drive with Shelley rushing for a 26 yard touchdown to cut the Coyotes lead in half.

A big goal-line stand from the Missouri State defense kept it a 7 point game in the 2nd quarter as Mike Mansaray was denied on 4th and goal from 1 yard line.

Couple drives later, the Bears defense came up with a momentum changer as they recovered a fumble. Missouri State would strike one play later to knot the game up at 14.

And Missouri State scores 1 play later. Tyrone Scott 46 yard TD reception to tie the game at 14 with 1:52 until halftime. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) September 26, 2021

But just when you thought the Bears took all the momentum, USD answered immediately with a 99-yard kick return for a TD by Wesley Eliodor as that gave USD a 20-14 lead, though the extra point was blocked, and that would loom large.

USD wasn’t done scoring in the first half either as a last minute drive resulted in a 27-yard Mason Lorber field goal.

Carson Camp with a completion to Carter Bell down to the Missouri State 10 yard line. What a throw and to the sideline with 2 seconds left. Mason Lorber hits a 27 yard field goal and it's 23-14 USD at halftime. Great execution late by Yotes. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) September 26, 2021

USD led 23-14 at the half, but Missouri State would cut into that lead with a 42 yard field goal in the 3rd quarter.

Missouri State would take the lead in the 4th quarter as Jason Shelley hit Kevon Latulas for a 3 yard touchdown. The extra point was good, giving the Bears a 24-23 lead.

USD got the ball with 7:04 remaining looking for the lead, but Missouri State would force a Carson Camp interception.

On the ensuing drive, Jason Shelley would make the play of the game, escaping out of the pocket and scampering in for a 12 yard touchdown on 3rd and 8 to put Missouri State up 31-23.

Shelley got out of the pocket and scampered down the sideline on that one. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) September 26, 2021

USD would would have multiple opportunities for the tie, but turned it over on downs late in the 4th quarter. After turning Missouri State over on their ensuing drive USD would get another chance. They got inside the Bears 10 yard line, but Carson Camp would be intercepted by Montrae Braswell with 0:41 to go clinch a Missouri State win.

Camp sacked. And then he's intercepted in the endzone following a timeout. USD loses 31-23. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) September 26, 2021

USD will play next this Saturday at home as they host Indiana State.