Coyotes’ defense prepares for pass heavy Cal Poly offense

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — USD Football will seek its second straight win as they play at Cal Poly Saturday night.

The Coyotes defense has been stout in both its games this year, surrendering just 24 total points between the two games.

Saturday’s matchup will present a different kind of challenge, as Cal Poly likes to air the ball out, as 84 percent of their yards so far this year have come from the passing game.

“We need our front guys to be good so that we can be consistent in putting some pressure on the quarterback without necessarily having to blitz,” Head Coach Bob Nielson said.

USD and Cal Poly are set to clash Saturday night with kickoff set for 7:00 central.