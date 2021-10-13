Coyotes defense prepares for Northern Iowa’s ‘new’ starting quarterback

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — For the 4th time this season, the University of South Dakota’s defense held its opponent to fewer than 14 points, helping the Coyotes to a second straight conference win, 20-13 over North Dakota this past Saturday.

USD’s defense has only allowed one opponent to score more than 20 points this year, which happened in one of their two losses this season. In their only other loss, they gave up just 17 to Kansas in a 3-point setback in their opener.

Now the Coyotes will focus their attention to Northern Iowa. The Panthers are scoring nearly 29 points per game, but unlike the last time USD played UNI, there’s a new signal caller under center as Theo Day has taken over for Will McElvain. Day has played in four of the Panthers five games this year and slowing him down will be a priority for Bob Nielson and Company.

“He’s a guy that I’m sure is going to get better and better the more experience and the more confidence that he gets. So we’re going to have to defensively account for him and try to make things difficult for him, because they have a tremendous number of playmakers on the perimeter, and he did a good job of making some big plays in the passing game the last couple weeks,” Nielson said.

USD and Northern Iowa clash Saturday at 4:00. Reminder, you can watch that game on KELOEXTRA.