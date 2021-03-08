Coyotes come up short, NDSU to defend men’s title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the third straight year, the men’s Summit League championship will feature North Dakota State.

Third-seeded NDSU battled past No. 2 seed South Dakota 79-75 in the late conference semifinal Monday night at the Sanford Pentagon. NDSU (15-11) will face Oral Roberts in the championship game at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Bison used a second-half surge to power past South Dakota. NDSU went on a 17-3 run, led by Rocky Krueser, who finished with 20 points.

For South Dakota, Stanley Umude had 23 points, Xavier Fuller added 19 and Tasos Kamateris added 14 points before he fouled out.

South Dakota took a 21-18 lead with under 8 minutes left and held the lead until 40-32 at halftime.

For the second year in a row, no South Dakota teams will be in the Summit League men’s championship game.