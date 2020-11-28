Coyotes can’t slow down Bulldogs in second half

MANHATTAN, Kan. (USD) — Shooting woes plagued South Dakota once again in their final game of the Little Apple Classic. The Coyotes shot 37.3 percent in an 69-53 loss to the Bulldogs. USD drops to 0-2 on the young season.

Redshirt-sophomore A.J. Plitzuweit recorded 14 points for the Coyotes while Stanley Umude paced the Yotes with 10 points and six rebounds. Xavier Fuller provided a spark off the bench for USD with eight points in 19 minutes of action.

Drake coming off a huge season opening victory over the host Kansas State, picked up their second win of the season. The Bulldogs shot 43.5 percent from the field and had three players reach double figures in Joseph Yesufu (14), ShanQuan Hemphill (13) and Garrett Sturtz (13). The Bulldogs connected on seven 3-pointers compared to the Coyotes two.

USD jumped out to a 6-2 lead early on before the Bulldogs caught fire and took the lead back. The Coyotes battled back and forth with Drake for the majority of the first half even taking a 20-19 lead with just over three minutes left to play in the opening half. USD then went ice cold and the Bulldogs took advantage ending the half on an 11-0 run to take a 30-20 lead into the intermission.

The Coyotes deficit stayed around 10 for the first six minutes of the game before the Bulldogs capitalized on the Yotes cold shooting to take its largest lead of the game thus far at 18 points with 13:23 left in the game.

From there the Coyotes struggled offensively trailing by as many as 23 points before falling 69-53.

USD almost tripled their trips to the charity stripe in the second half reaching it 18 times in total and connecting on 13. As a team, the Coyotes grabbed 33 rebounds and turned the ball over 12 times. The Yotes once again struggled from deep only connecting on 2-of-14 shots for 14.3 percent on the afternoon.

A few more Coyotes earned their first points in a uniform with Brady Heiman recording two points and Kanon Koster recording three points.

For the Bulldogs, they grabbed 42 rebounds and recorded 36 points in the paint. Drake utilized their bench often and received 37 points from it on the afternoon.

South Dakota faces Nebraska on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.