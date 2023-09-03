LOGAN, Utah (USD) — South Dakota’s defense stood firm and survived a 26-shot onslaught to settle for a 0-0 draw with Utah State Sunday at Bell Soccer Field.



It was the second meeting the two teams. The first came in South Dakota back in 2019. With the result, the Coyotes (2-1-3) remain unbeaten in their last five games.



South Dakota goalkeeper Caroline Lewis made eight saves for the second consecutive match and recorded her second shutout of the season and seventh of her career. She made several plays and punches that kept the Aggies off the board. Also credit a backline that featured large minutes from Taylor Ravelo , Maliah Atkins , and Brooke Kercher-Pratt . They faced 14 corner kicks from their counterparts.



Utah State (2-3-1) dominated possession throughout the match and faced just one shot during the 90 minutes. The Aggies had a number of close calls in the final third, but couldn’t find the back of the net.



South Dakota returns home to host Northern Iowa at 4 p.m. Thursday at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.