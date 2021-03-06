Coyotes advance to semifinals by fending off hot-shooting Oral Roberts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After seeing top-seeded South Dakota State get upset before they took the court, the No. 2 seed Coyotes cruised into the semifinals with a 89-66 win over seventh-seeded Oral Roberts Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.

Senior Chloe Lamb paced the Coyote attack with a game-high 22 points. The former Sully Buttes standout went 9-of-14 from the field and nailed a team-high four 3-pointers. Liv Korngable added 19 points and Hannah Sjevern finished with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds.

You can watch the postgame news conference on KELOLAND.com on the Summit League page. Once completed, the full news conference will be added to this story.

South Dakota led 20-15 after the first quarter and increased the margin to 43-31 at halftime. Oral Roberts outscored South Dakota 26-23 in the third quarter making it 66-57 heading into the final period.

Oral Roberts drilled 11 3-pointers on 19 attempts to hang with the Coyotes. Freshman Tierney Coleman led the Golden Eagles with 21 points.

South Dakota (17-5) advances to face the winner of No. 3 North Dakota State/No. 6 Denver in the semifinals at 2:45 p.m. Monday.

