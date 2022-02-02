VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce the signing of four student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent. In addition, Nielson announced that three other high school standouts have accepted an offer of admissions to the University of South Dakota and plan to join the Coyote football program.



The new names add to 17 others who signed back in December. This latest group includes defensive linemen Mi’Quise Grace from Cincinnati, Ohio, and Marcus Simmons Jr. from Germantown, Maryland, a position group that wasn’t included within the early signing day class.



“We are excited to add another outstanding group of young men to our program,” said Nielson. “With this additional group, we feel like we put together a tremendous class that is going to impact the future of South Dakota football.



“You can see that we balanced out our recruiting class with a couple of defensive linemen and a couple of receivers and that was a priority for us with the second signing group.”



The two receivers added Wednesday are Tysen Boze, from Dublin, Ohio, and Troy Bounting of Hudson, Wisconsin. They join a pair of running backs in Kelby Gray (Oak Park, Illinois) and Mike Sajenko (Park Ridge, Illinois). Linebacker Wyatt Hatcher of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Lewis Central High School completes the list.