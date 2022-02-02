VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce the signing of four student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent. In addition, Nielson announced that three other high school standouts have accepted an offer of admissions to the University of South Dakota and plan to join the Coyote football program.

The new names add to 17 others who signed back in December. This latest group includes defensive linemen Mi’Quise Grace from Cincinnati, Ohio, and Marcus Simmons Jr. from Germantown, Maryland, a position group that wasn’t included within the early signing day class.

“We are excited to add another outstanding group of young men to our program,” said Nielson. “With this additional group, we feel like we put together a tremendous class that is going to impact the future of South Dakota football.

“You can see that we balanced out our recruiting class with a couple of defensive linemen and a couple of receivers and that was a priority for us with the second signing group.”

The two receivers added Wednesday are Tysen Boze, from Dublin, Ohio, and Troy Bounting of Hudson, Wisconsin. They join a pair of running backs in Kelby Gray (Oak Park, Illinois) and Mike Sajenko (Park Ridge, Illinois). Linebacker Wyatt Hatcher of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Lewis Central High School completes the list.

NamePos.Ht.Wt.HometownHigh SchoolHudl
Troy BountingWR5-11175Hudson, Wis.HudsonVideo
Tysen BozeWR6-3190Dublin, OhioDublin SciotoVideo
Mi’Quise GraceDL6-5220Cincinnati, OhioPrincetonVideo
Kelby GrayRB5-8225Oak Park, Ill.Oak Park-River ForestVideo
Wyatt HatcherLB6-3220Council Bluffs, IowaLewis CentralVideo
Mike SajenkoRB6-0192Park Ridge, Ill.Maine SouthVideo
Marcus Simmons Jr.DL6-1260Germantown, Md.St. John’s CollegeVideo
Early Signing Class
Gary Bryant IIILB6-0220Baltimore, Md.Our Lady of Good CounselVideo
Joe CottonOL6-6290Sioux Falls, S.D.RooseveltVideo
Tyler EbelP6-5215DeForest, Wis.DeForestVideo
Cory HollingerTE6-5225Stromsburg, Neb.Cross CountyVideo
Brady KoupalOL6-5250Brandon, S.D.Brandon ValleyVideo
Jordan LarsenOL6-4285Harrisburg, S.D.HarrisburgVideo
Josh LarsenOL6-4285Harrisburg, S.D.HarrisburgVideo
Caleb McKenzieDB5-9160Carver Ranches, Fla.Miami CentralVideo
Mackenson OwensLB6-2215Aurora, Neb.AuroraVideo
Cergio PerezQB6-1205Rowlett, TexasGarlandVideo
Charles Pierre Jr.RB5-10190Orlando, Fla.OcoeeVideo
Colton RadaOL6-2285Chaska, Minn.ChaskaVideo
Dominic ReavesDB5-10170Tampa, Fla.HillsboroughVideo
Alex SaundersWR6-3185Orlando, Fla.OviedoVideo
Noah SmithOL6-3305Lawrence, Kan.LawrenceVideo
Gage TennysonLB6-4195Custer, S.D.CusterVideo
Brandon Vander SluisOL6-3290LeMars, IowaLeMarsVideo