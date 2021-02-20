Coyote women win big at home over Oral Roberts

VERMILLION, S.D.—Five Coyotes scored in double figures as the Coyotes defeated Oral Roberts 77-54 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
It had been 48 days since South Dakota (13-5, 9-2 Summit) last played a game on Abbott Court. Due to a COVID-19 related cancellation, the Coyotes played all eight of their Summit League road games consecutively. It tied for the longest stretch of consecutive road games by any team this season.
“Our attention to detail and intensity on the defensive end, especially in the first half really set us up for success this afternoon,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “It was great to be back home and get to play in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center!
“Remember to wear pink tomorrow as we work to continue to raise awareness for breast cancer in our annual Pink Game.”
Senior center Hannah Sjerven notched her sixth 20-point game of the season, finishing with 21 points and seven boards. She added a pair of steals and blocks.
Senior guard Chloe Lamb added 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting with four triples. Her stat line included six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Freshman Maddie Krull reached double-figures for the third-straight game with 10 points, four boards and three assists.
Coming off the bench, freshman Morgan Hansen and sophomore Alexi Hempe notched their second career double-figure games. Hansen tallied 11 points and Hempe added 10.
Saturday marks the first time five Coyotes have reached double-figures in a game this season.
Oral Roberts (6-13, 4-7 Summit) was led by freshman Tierney Coleman’s 15 points. Junior guard Ariel Walker added 14 points, knocking down four 3-pointers. The Coyote defense held preseason all-Summit pick Keni Jo Lippe to a single field goal in the first half. Lippe finished the game with 10 points.
The Coyotes started the game on a 9-0 run, jumping out to a 23-8 lead in the first quarter. South Dakota led by 26 points at the half and by as many as 30 midway through the fourth quarter.
South Dakota shot 47.3 percent (26-of-55) from the field and 45 percent (9-of-20) behind the arc. It marked the Coyotes’ best 3-point shooting percentage in Summit play. Oral Roberts finished 29.2 percent (19-of-65) from the field.
The Coyotes also edged Oral Roberts on the boards 44-31 led by sophomore Jeniah Ugofsky pulling down a game-high nine rebounds.
South Dakota and Oral Roberts face off for round two at noon Sunday. The Coyotes will sport pink jerseys for the program’s annual Pink Game to raise awareness for breast cancer.