Coyote women win big at home over Oral Roberts

SIOUX FALLS – Despite a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds from Anna Goodhope, the University of Sioux Falls Women's Basketball Team (7-5, 7-5 NSIC) dropped a 77-54 NSIC South Division decision to SMSU (9-4, 7-4 NSIC), 77-54, in the Stewart Center on Sat. Feb., 20.

With the loss, the Cougars dropped a third straight game and fell into fifth place in the NSIC South. They are percentage points out of one of the four teams that will qualify for the NSIC Sanford Health Tourney on Feb. 25-28 at the Pentagon. The Cougars fell to 7-5 in the South while SMSU is 7-4 and a half-game ahead. As a result, the game on Sunday at 2 pm at the Stewart Center will determine if USF advances to the tourney. The Cougars need a win against SMSU on Sunday to qualify for one of those spots.

An inability to make shots, particularly after halftime caused USF's downfall in the setback to the Mustangs. In fact, USF was outscored, 49-21, in the second half. SMSU hit 17-of-31 field goals (54.8 percent) after halftime and was 9-of-12 (.750) from three-point range while USF made just 8-of-31 (25.8 percent) and 2-of-12 (.166) from three-point range. As a result, the all-time series is tied at 18 and USF's advantage in NSIC-era games was cut to 14-3.

Goodhope recorded her fourth career double double and 31st double-digit scoring game, getting 19 points, including three triples, and grabbing 11 rebounds for the Cougars. Goodhope shot 42.9 percent from behind the arc, hitting 3-of-7 three's, while also shooting 5-of-11 from the floor for 45.5 percent. Goodhope also knocked down 6-of-6 free-throws and grabbed two steals.

Junior Krystal Carlson also had a double-digit night for USF, scoring 10 points on four field goals and two free-throws, recording her 11th double-digit scoring game. Carlson also grabbed three rebounds and one steal in her 19 minutes on the floor.

Overall, the Cougars made just 19-of-68 from the field for a season-low 27.9 percent, while also hitting 7-of-25 three pointers for 28 percent. SMSU outrebounded USF, 44-38, however the Mustangs turned the ball over 17 times compared to USF's 12 turnovers. The Cougars received eight points from the bench and scored 17 points off of SMSU's 17 turnovers.

USF vs SMSU Breakdown

In the opening quarter, SMSU jumped to a 10-5 lead after a triple from Meleah Reinhart, who finished with 17 points. USF cut the lead to 10-8 after Lauren Sanders, who finished with six points, had a three. But it was a low-scoring quarter as the Mustangs led, 12-10 at the break. In that opening quarter, USF was just 4-of-19 from the floor for 21.1 percent and 2-of-8 from three-point range while SMSU owned a 15-12 rebound edge.

Early in the second quarter, Reinhart's three gave SMSU a 15-10 lead. With a 12-7 run, the Cougars tied the game on a Carlson jumper at 22-22. USF took off on another 8-2 run as Goodhope's three gave USF a 30-24 lead at the 1:32 mark of the first half.

After SMSU cut the lead to two, Goodhope hit another three just as the buzzer sounded and the Cougars led, 33-28, at the break. In the second quarter, USF improved its shooting to 38.9 percent on 7-of-18 from the field but made 3-of-5 from three, including two by Goodhope. USF, which trailed SMSU, 24-22 on the boards, had 12 points and nine rebounds from Goodhope and eight points from Carlson. The Cougars made 11-of-37 field goals for 29.7 percent and 5-of-13 from three plus 6-of-8 at the foul stripe. SMSU, which had 11 of her game-high 23 points from Jenna Borchers, hit 8-of-29 in the opening half for 27.6 percent and made 4-of-14 from three along with 8-of-10 foul shots.

In the third quarter, SMSU opened on an 11-2 run to grab a 39-36 lead after a Borchers lay-up. Carlson answered for USF to draw within a point and then took a 40-39 lead before SMSU had a lay-up from Borchers for a 41-40 lead. SMSU answered with a 7-2 run and extended the lead to 48-42 with 2:45 to play. Two foul shots from Reinhart gave SMSU a 50-42 lead with 2:40 to play. Later, SMSU extended the lead to 55-42 and completed the quarter with a 27-9 advantage for the 13-point lead. In the quarter, USF hit just 3-of-17 for 17.6 percent and was 1-of-8 from three as SMSU hit 10-of-17 shots and 5-of-8 from three to take the double-digit advantage.

In the fourth quarter, USF's offensive woes persisted and SMSU extended the lead to 59-42 after a basket from Abuk Akoi. After that, USF couldn't find any offense and SMSU was able to build on the lead to as many as 25 points. The Cougars hit just 5-of-14 field goals and 1-of-4 from three in the quarter. SMSU was 7-of-14 from the field and made all four of its three-pointers.