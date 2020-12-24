Coyote women add non-conference home game

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota women’s basketball has added a nonconference home game against Midland for 6 p.m. Dec. 30 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

This marks South Dakota’s first-ever meeting with Midland. It serves as the first game back following an extended holiday break for both squads and serves as a final tune-up before digging in to conference play.

“We are excited to be adding an additional non-conference game as we return from the holiday break versus Midland University,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “Our non-conference slate has been challenging and one key component we had been unable to secure before this game was an additional home contest. We are thankful that we get to the opportunity to play in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center one more time before we kick off conference play at home versus Denver on January 2nd.”

South Dakota (3-3) looks to add depth behind its three seniors responsible for 70 percent of the team’s scoring. Hannah Sjerven, the reigning Summit Player of the Week, leads the squad with a league-best 18.3 points and 10 boards per game. Chloe Lamb (16.7 ppg) and Liv Korngable (15.7) join her in the league’s top-six for scoring.

Midland (9-4) is tied with Morningside and Briar Cliff for the most overall wins in the GPAC this season. The Warriors are led by Makenna Sullivan’s 12.6 points and nearly 10 rebounds a game. She’s accompanied by 3-point shooters in Lexis Haase (13.1 ppg), Peyton Wingert (11.3 ppg) and Lexi Kraft (6.7 ppg).

Fan attendance will be limited to USD students, season ticket holders and Howling Pack members. As with all Coyote home games, a free live stream of the game will be available on GoYotes.com. The game will also be broadcast by the Coyote Sports Network on KVHT 106.3 FM in Yankton/Vermillion or by using the TuneIn app.

The Coyotes open Summit League play with home doubleheaders against Denver Jan. 2-3, 2021.