KANSAS CITY, Mo. (USD) – Elizabeth Juhnke registered a match-high 21 kills and 19 digs on a night she broke the program record for kills in a season and South Dakota swept Kansas City Thursday. Game scores went 25-13, 25-18, 25-14.



The Coyotes extended their win streak to 12 games and moved to 25-2 overall with a 14-1 mark in Summit League play. South Dakota has a two-game lead atop the standings with three games remaining.



Who Stood Out

Behind Juhnke’s match-high numbers, Aimee Adams and Brynn Paumen added seven kills apiece for the Yotes. Lolo Weideman and Madi Woodin each put up 15 digs and Woodin added 35 assists to record her fifth double-double on the season.



Kansas City (8-20, 5-10 Summit) had nine kills apiece from Odyssey Warren and Raina Smith. The Roos had three players with double-digit digs, including a team-high 13 digs from Leah Green.



Turning Point

Set one started tight, with both teams trading points until South Dakota fired up a 6-0 run to take a 9-4 lead. The Coyotes carried that momentum to an 18-9 advantage that eventually led to a first set win behind five kills from Juhnke on a .400 hitting clip. Paumen recorded four of her five blocks during set one to help the Yotes hold Kansas City to a 0.49 hitting percentage and set the tone for the match. As a squad, the Coyotes had just six attack errors through three sets compared to the Roos’ 24 attack errors. South Dakota’s hot hitting and strong offense carried them through sets two and three to complete the sweep.



Notable

Juhnke’s match-high kill tally boosted her season total to 578, making her the USD program leader for most kills in a single season. The record was previously 557 held by Kendall Kritenbrink in 2013.

Juhnke’s 19 digs combined with double-digit kills as she recorded her 19 th double-double on the season.

double-double on the season. Kamryn Farris and Alaina Wolff each added seven digs for the Coyotes’ back line.

and each added seven digs for the Coyotes’ back line. Madison Harms recorded six kills on 10 attempts with no errors to hit .600.