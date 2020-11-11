Coyote volleyball adds Jondle, Sealock

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota head volleyball coach Leanne Williamson is pleased to announce the addition of two players – Jadyn Jondle and Kylen Sealock – set to join the team ahead of the 2021 fall season.

“Although this is a smaller class, I believe they will have the ability to make a big impact on this program,” said Williamson. “Both Kylen and Jadyn are great people and great students who will fit in with our program in every area!

“They have both played at a high level and will be able to bring that experience in to our gym.”

Information on each athlete follows:

Jadyn Jondle | Libero | Clarion, Iowa | Clarion-Goldfield-Dows HS

The 5-foot-8-inch Jondle was a four-year starter who helped her Clarion-Goldfield-Dows high school team reach the state tournament each of her final three years. She earned All-North Central Conference honors twice. The stalwart in the back row played in 350 sets and all but one match while helping the Cowboys post a 112-28 mark in four seasons. She totaled 1,089 career digs while adding 223 service aces in her four-year career. She contributed 272 digs and 55 service aces as a senior to a state semifinal team. Her junior season also ended in a state semifinal berth in a year where she had 413 digs and 65 service aces.

Jondle is a member of the National Honor Society who also participated in basketball, golf, track and softball in high school.

“Jadyn’s excitement for the game and being part of this program is something special,” said Williamson. “She is a libero who wants to be challenged and coached to be great. She already has a defensive mind that will fit into our defensive system really well.

“Jadyn is a great teammate and plays with a lot of energy. She will be a great addition to our core defensive group and this program as a whole.”

Kylen Sealock| Outside Hitter | Lincoln, Neb. | Pius X HS

The 6-foot Sealock was a member of four state tournament teams as Pius X, compiling a 137-30 mark during that span. She had 276 kills and 226 digs during her senior campaign as the Thunderbolts went 23-5, culminating in a Class A state tournament appearance. She earned honorable mention all-state honors after her junior season when she posted 343 kills and 233 digs. The Thunderbolts were state runners-up during Sealock’s sophomore season.

Sealock is a member of the National Honor Society who played club volleyball for VC Nebraska.

“Kylen is an outside hitter who has the ability to put the ball away at a high rate,” said Williamson. “She is athletic and has a big arm.

“She has played on very high-level teams where she is challenged day in and out. This, along with her natural ability, has set her up for success at our level. I am extremely excited for Kylen to be in our gym and add to the talent and depth at that position.”