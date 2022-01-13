Coyote Men take down Denver for 2nd straight conference win

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt had career highs of 25 points and eight rebounds in leading the Coyotes to an 80-71 win against Denver Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

It was the second win of the week for South Dakota (9-7, 2-3 Summit), which improved to 7-2 at home this season. The Coyotes can draw even in Summit League play Saturday when they host Omaha (3-15, 2-5) at 4 p.m.

Perrott-Hunt led five South Dakota players who scored in double figures. Boogie Anderson, who earned his second consecutive start in place of the injured Xavier Fuller, tallied 12 points after registering a career-best 14 in Monday’s win at North Dakota. Hunter Goodrick followed up a 19-rebound performance Monday with his second collegiate double-double Thursday. Goodrick had 13 rebounds to go with 10 points.

“They (Denver) didn’t double Kruz and he scored in a bunch of ways tonight,” said USD head coach Todd Lee. “He did a really good job of scoring the basketball.

“Goodie is just starting to feel a lot more comfortable now after that long layoff and now we’re halfway into the season. He plays so well and does an unbelievable job. He had five offensive rebounds the other night and had another five offensive rebounds tonight. He has really helped us win these two games by his effort.”

Mason Archambault battled foul trouble but reached 10 points for USD. Erik Oliver came off the bench to add 10 more. The Coyotes totaled 18 points from a depleted bench that saw true freshman Keaton Kutcher make his collegiate debut.

Denver (6-13, 2-4) got 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists from KJ Hunt, who entered as the Pioneers’ leader in each of those three categories. Jordan Johnson made 4-of-6 from beyond the arc en route to 16 points. Michael Henn banked in two 3’s on back-to-back possessions in the second half and contributed 14 points.

South Dakota led nearly from start to finish to get its eighth straight win in the series. It was a 17-1 run in the middle of the first half, highlighted by 10 points from Perrott-Hunt, that gave USD a 29-13 lead. Perrott-Hunt had back-to-back three-point plays during the rally. He had 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting in the first half.

Denver cut a 44-34 halftime deficit down to four quickly and hung around for much of the contest. Another 9-0 burst in the middle of the second half pushed USD’s lead back to 11, and it was a fast-break dunk from Anderson off an outlet from Goodrick with 2:24 left that seemed to finish the job. Perrott-Hunt added a jumper and made 4-of-4 from the line down the stretch to seal it.

South Dakota’s 37-28 edge on the boards and 13-4 advantage in turnovers aided the victory. Denver made 9-of-20 three-point shots to keep it close while South Dakota went 4-of-15.