VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD Men enter the Summit League Tournament as the 5-seed.

The Coyotes come in winning 5 of their last 6 games, but that lone loss came to Kansas City, who USD will play in the quarterfinals, and who’s swept the Coyotes this year.

Head Coach Todd Lee says getting out to a better start will be key if they wish to avenge both those losses.

“We cannot dig ourselves a hole and it’s really hard when you do that on the road, that’s why I was really proud of the guys at Oral Roberts, because we dug ourselves a 13 point hole and then we came back to cut it to 1 half. But against UMKC we definitely have to have better first halves, can’t go into halftime down 17 or 11 or 10, they’re just too good defensively and play so hard,” Lee said.

USD and Kansas City clash Sunday night at 6:00 in the quarterfinals.

Make sure to tune into the KELOLAND Summit League Special this Thursday night. We’ll break down both the men’s and women’s brackets, hear from all four local teams, plus we speak with the new Summit League Commissioner. The Summit League Special airs Thursday, March 3rd at 6:30 p.m.