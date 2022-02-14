VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — After losing to SDSU and NDSU, the USD men bounced back with a pair of road wins last week as the Yotes now sit in 5th place in the Summit League standings.

Xavier Fuller has returned from injury, but in his absence the Coyotes have leaned on Boogie Anderson to run the point, and Todd Lee will continue to use that same starting lineup with Fuller now coming off the bench.

“I think anybody can see we’ve played really well with Boogie at the point. Now it’s just a matter of trying to get ready for finishing the season out strong and get ready for the league tournament. I think with our added depth it really helps and X is a big part of that,” Head Coach Todd Lee said.

USD plays its two final home games of the regular season this week, starting off with St. Thomas Thursday night.