CONWAY, SC (USD) – South Dakota closed out its week-long road trip with a 59-66 loss at Coastal Carolina Saturday in Conway, South Carolina. The Coyotes drop to 3-4 on the season while the Chanticleers improve to 3-2 this season.

It was the third home win for CCU this season while USD is still in search of its first true road win. Three Coyotes recorded double-digit efforts led by Kruz Perrott-Hunt’s 17 points. All of Perrott-Hunt’s points came in the second half as he went 6-of-9 from the field and 4-of-5 from the three-point line after the break. Mihai Carcoana contributed a career-high 13 points off the bench on 6-of-12 shooting while leading the team with seven rebounds. Paul Bruns, starting for the first time this year, picked up his sixth double-digit performance with 10 points on 4-of-11 from the field.

After falling behind by 10 at the half, South Dakota came out of the half hot and went on a 14-1 run to erase the deficit. In that run, Perrott-Hunt scored 10 of his points to put the Coyotes up by three less than five minutes into the second half. The second 20 minutes of play was back-and-forth as each team traded leads. A total of six lead changes and six ties occurred in the game. USD’s biggest lead of the game came at the 5:08 mark off a three-pointer from Perrott-Hunt to put the Coyotes ahead 56-51. After Coastal Carolina went on an 8-0 run to go up three immediately after, a free-throw make from Perrott-Hunt and a layup by Mason Archambault tied the game with 42 seconds remaining. A layup by Jimmy Nichols Jr. gave the Chanticleers a two-point advantage with 26 seconds remaining. A steal on the defensive end and a pair of free-throws from Jomaru Brown sealed the seven-point win for Coastal Carolina.

South Dakota shot 39 percent from the floor, 37 percent from three, and 37.5 percent from the free-throw line in today’s game. Archambault tossed in eight points while Tasos Kamateros added six points on 2-of-3 from three and hauled in six rebounds. Damani Hayes rounded out the scoring efforts for the Coyotes with five points and added in five rebounds.

For Coastal Carolina, Brown was one of three Chanticleers in double-figures with 17 points. Essam Mostafa recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Henry Abraham was the third player in double-figures with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting. CCU shot 42 percent from the floor and 37 percent from three. The team also made 12-of-16 from the free-throw line.

South Dakota returns home for the first time in two weeks on Monday. The Coyotes host Mount Marty on Monday night in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.