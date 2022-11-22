FORT MYERS, Fla. (USD) – Four Coyotes scored in double-figures led by Mason Archambault’s 19 points as South Dakota won the first round of the Fort Myers Tip-Off against LIU Tuesday afternoon inside the Suncoast Credit Union Arena by a final score of 68-58.

It was the first meeting between the two schools. South Dakota also won away from Vermillion for the first time this season with the ten-point victory. Tasos Kamateros (13), Paul Bruns (11), and A.J. Plitzuweit (10) all joined Archambault with double-digit performances. Damani Hayes was all over the floor today, grabbing a new career-high 14 rebounds in 18 minutes of play while adding in four points offensively.

South Dakota jumped out to an early 8-0 lead three minutes into the game. Cold shooting and turnovers allowed the Sharks to control the first half after the first media timeout of the game. LIU led by as much as seven in the first 20 minutes and took a three-point lead into the break.

The game turned in favor of USD midway through the second half when the Coyotes went on a 7-0 to regain the lead. Down by six, Kamateros scored five straight points to trim the margin down to one. A pair of free-throws from Archambault and three points from Hayes gave South Dakota a four-point advantage with six and a half minutes to go. The Sharks fought back and recaptured the lead by three with less than five minutes to go in the game. The Coyotes made sure to seal the deal by going on a 14-0 run to lead by as much as 11 with a minute and a half remaining. A couple of free-throws from Plitzuweit and Max Burchill sealed the win for South Dakota and a chance at the Palms Division trophy tomorrow afternoon.

USD improved its shooting percentages in the second half especially from the three-point line. After shooting 1-for-11 from three (9 percent) in the first 20 minutes, South Dakota made 5-of-12 from beyond the mark for a 41.7 percent clip. Archambault led the team by knocking down three of his seven attempts from behind the line. Kamateros, Plitzuweit, and Bruns were the other three players to make a three-point basket. The Coyotes finished 75 percent from the free-throw line including an 11-of-12 mark in the second half.

South Dakota will meet Sam Houston in the Palms Division championship game at 1:30 p.m. ET. The Bearkats defeated Northern Illinois by 34 points in the game prior to South Dakota’s.