SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is excited to bring you more live coverage of University of South Dakota football on KELOXTRA.

The sixth-ranked Coyotes battle Indiana State University Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 p.m. CT on KELOXTRA.

The game will air live from Terre Haute and halftime will feature a KELOLAND Sports update and a special KELOLAND Living interview with a local business.

KELOXTRA will also air the USD football matchup with Western Illinois on Saturday, November 18. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. CT.

