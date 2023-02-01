VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) —South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce the addition of five student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent. In addition, Nielson announced that five other high school standouts have accepted an offer of admissions to the University of South Dakota and plan to join the Coyote football program this fall.



The 10 newcomers join 14 student-athletes who joined the Coyotes back in December. Wednesday’s signees hail from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Colorado and Georgia. They include six offensive players, three defensive players and one specialist.



“The second signing is an opportunity for us to put the finishing touches on the 2023 incoming class,” said Nielson. “We addressed a couple of positional needs and I’m very excited about the quality of young men that we have joining our roster for next season.”



In looking at the 24 signees for the 2023 class, South Dakota added at least two players to each position group on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football and also added to a special teams room that graduated three seniors. It is also the first set of signees with new offensive coordinator Josh Davis in place.



“Having Josh on board in early January allowed him to be involved in the recruitment of the offensive players that we are bringing in with this group and address our positional needs for the future,” said Nielson. “



The Coyotes are replacing 11 seniors who graduated this past season. Nielson said spring football is set to begin in late March. South Dakota opens the 2023 campaign at Missouri Sept. 2.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School Dylan Birge OL 6-2 290 Olathe, Kan. West Beau Bush QB 6-3 205 Pella, Iowa Pella Grant Chapman OL 6-5 270 Andover, Minn. Anoka Tyler Green DB 6-1 175 Atlanta, Ga. Hillgrove Sam Holloway P/K 6-3 170 Adel, Iowa ADM Jase Hovey DB 6-2 215 Louisburg, Kan. Louisburg Mack Newell TE 6-4 250 Louisburg, Kan. Louisburg Jack Rons OL 6-4 280 Littleton, Colo. Dakota Ridge AuVon Sager DE 6-5 240 Minneapolis, Minn. North George Williams TE 6-4 225 Des Moines, Iowa Roosevelt