WICHITA, Kans. (KELO) — After knocking off Ole Miss in the first round, and Baylor in the 2nd round, the USD Women advanced to the Sweet 16 in Wichita, Kansas. That’s less than 400 miles from Vermillion, and many Coyote fans, former players and alumni have made their trek south for Saturday’s big game.

USD says it sold just under 2,000 tickets for Saturday’s Sweet 16 matchup from just it’s box office alone.

“I really do think the town of Vermillion is probably shut down at this point in time because most people are on their way here already. So if you’re trying to find a place to go out to eat or do anything in Vermillion, there might be one establishment open tomorrow and that’s probably where everybody else is going to be at watching the game,” Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.

Fans began planning their trip to Wichita following USD’s win over Baylor.

“As soon as I could get the phone, get the numbers to try and find a way to Wichita and rent hotel rooms,” 1973 USD Alum Joe Trudeau said.

“When I heard about this game being in Wichita I though there’s going to be a lot of USD Alumni coming down. After a few days after the Baylor win happened, I found out there were quite a number coming down here,” 1974 USD alum Jim Hargens said.

With Wichita’s proximity to Vermillion, USD could very well have the largest fan base at the Sweet 16.

“We’ll see. I hope so. It would be great to support our young ladies. They’ve had a great year and I hope to see it,” Hargens said.

Making the Coyotes first ever Sweet 16 trip, all the more sweeter.

“This is fantastic. The number of people we’re running into from USD is amazing. What an opportunity for these ladies to perform at this level. It’s fantastic,” Trudeau said.