VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota put together a near record-breaking day in the Coyotes’ 108-46 win over Dickinson State on Sunday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.



South Dakota (7-3) finished just shy of the school records in several categories – with 108 total points (program record 115), 45 field goals (program record 46) and 33 assists (program record 35). Those accomplishments came as all five starters played 16 minutes or less and the Coyote bench contributed 76 points.



The Coyotes put four players in double-figures for the first time since the season opener’s six double-digit scorers.



Fourth-year sophomore Natalie Mazurek led the Coyotes with a career high 18 points in 20 minutes. She was 8-of-12 from the floor with three assists, three boards and a steal. Third-year sophomore Carley Duffney added a season-best 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting in 15 minutes of action. She added four assists and four rebounds. Junior Grace Larkins finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and no turnovers in 16 minutes. Senior Morgan Hansen joined the group with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.



Dickinson State (3-7) was led by Whitney Edwards’ 13 points and Kayden Steele’s 10. Steele had eight of her 10 points in the third quarter to lead a second-half charge for the Blue Hawks.



Larkins led the charge out of the gate, scoring the first eight points of the game. Fifth-year junior Alexi Hempe knocked down a 3-pointer off Larkins’ assist as the Coyotes led 11-0 in the first four minutes.



The Coyotes led 31-6 after the first frame and extended the lead to 57-14 at the halftime intermission. The Coyote defense held Dickinson State to just six field goals and 1-of-13 from beyond the arc through the first two quarters. Meanwhile South Dakota was shooting at a 56.8 percent clip (25-of-44).



South Dakota’s bench continued to extend the lead in the second half with the Coyotes shooting 55.6 percent (45-of-81) for the game and making 13-of-33 (.394) from deep. The Coyotes had 33 assists on those 45 made field goals with freshman Olivia Kieffer dishing out a game-high of six.



Dickinson State is the eighth-straight opponent the Coyotes have kept under 30 percent from behind the arc, with the Blue Hawks making 5-of-27 (.185). USD also capitalized with 29 points off 19 Blue Hawk turnovers and scored 21 second-chance points on 18 offensive boards.



South Dakota returns to action Wednesday as the Coyotes host Mount Marty at 7 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.