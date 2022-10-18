VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a new era of Coyote basketball with both the men’s and women’s teams having brand new head coaches, but both are very familiar with USD, and they’re no strangers to each other either.

Both Eric Peterson and Kayla Karius are taking over a Division 1 program for the first time, but both are very familiar with USD, having spent time in Vermillion as assistants. Peterson from 2014-2018 under Craig Smith, and Karius from 2016 to 2018 with Dawn Plitzuweit.

“When you take your first Division 1 coaching job you want it to be with people you trust, right and know that you can have success because you have the support. And being here for four years, very comfortable and familiar with all those people,” USD Men’s Basketball Coach Eric Peterson said.

“This was really a no-brainer. when the position opened up and I had my conversations with David Herbster about taking over the program, because my husband and I had both been here before,” USD Women’s Basketball Coach Kayla Karius said.

When Karius came to Vermillion in 2016, there was an instantaneous connection with Peterson.

“It was our first year on the women’s staff, he had been here a couple years already. It just so happened that he knew my now husband Rick, and so they were able to get on the same staff together, Rick started working here on the men’s staff and that’s where our friendship really probably took off,” Karius said.

Though both left USD in 2018 for new jobs, the connection between the two families remained.

“Went to Utah State and convinced him to come for six months and be our ops guy and get us off the ground. While Rick, her husband, lived in my basement. And my kids would give him a hug every night before they went to bed,” Peterson said.

“I’ve always known Eric as a super giving guy, welcoming guy. Just the fact that he let my husband crash in his basement for six months while he helped out on his staff was just big time,” Karius said.

Four years later, Karius and Peterson’s paths are crossing again, back in the place where that friendship started.

“We were so fired up for him when he got the job this spring. My husband actually drove back for his press conference and go see him, and support him,” Karius said.

“You know when Rick called me on a Sunday night telling me he was going to be in vermillion. I was like, why, and he was like Kayla is getting the job. Like I was just screaming in the phone because I was so excited for them. Unbelievable family, great people and a huge addition to our athletic department,” Peterson said.

Karius will make her head coaching debut on Monday November 7th at home against Midland, while Peterson will also make his Coyotes debut on November 7th, though on the road at the University of Wisconsin.