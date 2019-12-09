Cowboys release kicker Brett Maher

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 18: Brett Maher #2 of the Dallas Cowboys kicks the game-winning field goal as time expires in their 22-19 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

FRSICO, Texas (KELO) — The Dallas Cowboys have announced they released kicker Brett Maher on Monday.

Maher, son of Sioux Falls Superintendent Brian Maher, has gone 36-of-36 on extra points and 20-of-30 on field goals. He kicked a 63-yard field goal, the longest field goal in Cowboys history in October and has made three field goals over 60 yards.

Maher was first signed by the Cowboys in April 2018 after sitting out of football in 2017. He kicked in the Canadian Football League in 2016 and is a former Nebraska Cornhusker. At Nebraska, Maher earned two Bakken-Andersen Big Ten Kicker-of-the-Year Awards.

Dalls signed Kai Forbath, who was just released by the New England Patriots.