Cowboys pick McCarthy to replace Garrett as coach

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy watches the team’s NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. The Cleveland Browns didn’t even talk to Mike McCarthy on their last coaching search. He was at the top of their list this time around. The former Green Bay coach is meeting Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam as Cleveland begins its latest quest to find the right coach after so many failed attempts. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

A person with direct knowledge of the agreement says the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy have reached a deal for the former Green Bay coach to succeed Jason Garrett.

McCarthy interviewed over the weekend before the Cowboys had officially announced that Garrett wasn’t returning. Garrett had an expiring contract coming off a make-or-break season that ended with Dallas missing the playoffs for the sixth time in his nine full seasons.

The 56-year-old McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Packers on the Cowboys’ home field nine years ago.

