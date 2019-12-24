Cousins struggles as Vikings’ offense slips in 23-10 loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have a lot of work to do before the playoffs.

The offense managed only 139 total yards, and Cousins had another rough performance against Green Bay. The Packers won 23-10 to clinch the NFC North.

Cousins finished 16 of 31 passing for 122 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Cousins fell to 0-9 as a starter in his career on Monday night. More critical was that his two worst games of the season came against the Packers.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.