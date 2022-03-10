SIOUX Fall, S.D. (KELO) – Now 34 games into the season, I’ve watched the South Dakota State Jackrabbits play many times on television. But outside of their first regular season game, I hadn’t had the opportunity to watch them play live in person until these past few days at the Summit League tournament.

From individual talents, to the coaching staff, to plays that were made, to a conversation I had with a player back in December, Here’s 8 thoughts I took away from watching the Jackrabbits play while sitting courtside this past week.

Attitude

One of the very first things I noticed was the workmen like attitude the whole team seems to have adopted. There’s not a whole lot of jawing with opponents, there isn’t much showboating after a made three ball, when a good play or basket was made, to me the body language told the story of a kid who was doing his job and doing it well. No need to draw any more attention to ones self. Do they enjoy their craft? Of course. Just watch their bench after a made bucket or go back and watch some of the post-game celebration. But watch the Jacks starting five as their names are announced, they don’t even break smile. They’re a locked in group of young men and their 30-4 record speaks for itself, but the attention to detail and focus was worn on their sleeves.

2. Roster Makeup

Something you wont find on many college basketball teams, let alone at the mid major level, is a team that can put five guys on the court who can all create their own shot (and also create for others). You’ll see it occasionally with some of the very best teams in the country, but most teams have a wing who’s nothing more than a spot up shooter, or a big who isn’t too polished and can really only score off an offensive put back. With any of the Jacks starting five, including Luke Appel, you can tell them to go get a bucket and they can.

By the way, Matt Dentlinger had 25 points in a game this season, Noah Freidel’s dropped 20 plus seven times this year and Matt Mims has shown himself to be a capable play maker when called upon. It’s no accident they’re on pace to score over 3,000 points this season, the most in Division I basketball.

3. Coaching Staff

Eric Henderson was on the Dak Dakich show yesterday. Dakich made a comment about the quality of coaching up in the Dakotas. Henderson would go on to deflect a bit by saying “Well if you call smart coaching getting the hell out of the way, I guess that’s what it is.”

While there may be a touch of humility behind his comment, there’s probably a good amount of truth to it as well; at least on the offensive side of the floor. As the saying goes – It’s not the X’s and O’s, it’s the Jimmy’s and Joe’s. The SDSU coaching staff has recruited and developed quite the skilled roster and deserves as much credit as anyone.

But with that said, it’s one thing to have a talented team, its another to get that same roster to buy into playing as one. You can watch South Dakota State play one half of basketball and see that to be true. To me that reflects culture and that’s something that has been built and established here for quite some time now.

4. Zeke Mayo in the game’s final minute

To anyone who’s reading this at home. Put your phone or lap top down for a second and pretend like you’re going up to attempt a right handed lay up / floater. You will naturally use your LEFT foot as the leg you jump off of.



Now go watch the replay of the Jackrabbits Summit League clinching win over NDSU, skip to the 55 second mark where the Jacks lead was 66-65 and watch the play Zeke Mayo made along the baseline.



Scheierman drives, kicks it to him in the corner, Mayo makes a quick shot fake, swiftly drives baseline, then pulls up off his RIGHT foot for a right-handed floater.

Go try that in a gym by yourself.

To make that shot look that effortless after moving downhill just tenths of a second prior takes remarkable body control.



To make that shot with a 6’11 defender right at your side during the biggest possession of the year, in what could have been the final minute of your season, takes remarkable poise.



But to posses the ability to allow your mind to work that freely with your body to a point where you’re comfortable reacting in a spilt second to what’s in front of you, attempting a shot you don’t practice all that much, is something that only comes from hundreds of hours working on your craft when no one else is watching.

Maybe the only thing more impressive than that shot, and the way he’s played all season, is the way that kid carries himself, freshman or not.

5. Douglas Wilson

I don’t know that I’ve ever seen someone play quite the way he does. It’s like controlled, skilled chaos.

He has such an intense physicality to his game but also sneaky good footwork. His body control is uncanny; especially while airborne. He plays with downhill ferocity, yet he’s a very agile athlete.

If you were in a lab creating the ideal pick and roll type of forward, Wilson wouldn’t be far off from your prototype.



He’s so quick in small spaces and is just relentless when he begins his offensive attack. There’s plenty of players in today’s game who have that aggressive mindset, but force the action. They make up their mind during a possession that they’re going to try and score or get to the free throw line no matter what. But Wilson usually makes the right play. I saw him make several nice passes to teammates for open shots.

6. Dentlinger in pregame warm-ups

Matt Dentlinger is a solid post with good touch who can score on the low block. That’s something I’ve known for quite some time.



But watching him in the pregame lay-up line.. huh? He was getting up and at one point even threw down a baby windmill. It wasn’t anything crazy but I didn’t know he could jump like that.

7. Baylor Scheierman

I’m not saying he’s on this players level, but watching Baylor Scheierman live…

How crafty he is with the ball in his hands, the touches of flair he adds with a quick no look or behind the back pass, how he always seems to be playing at his own relaxed & calm pace, his vision & the way he sees a play unfold just a bit before others do, the way he effects the game in almost every facet, to his almost identical 6’6 205 lefty frame:

It’s so Manu Ginobili-esque.

Ginobili spent more time off the ball as a wing than Scheierman does and he was probably a bit more athletic than the third year sophomore. But their game’s are so similar. They both score at all three levels of the floor, both prefer making a sweet pass to a teammate rather than putting up a shot and both have such unorthodox playing styles.

Scheierman makes such good use of his large frame. He isn’t quickest guard in the gym but finds unconventional ways to create angles and get exactly where he wants to be at on the floor. He should put a patten on his 8-12 foot mid-range fadeaway. While the talent is obvious, he also seems to be the ultimate calming presence on the court. The kids value cannot be measured.

8. A conversation I had with Noah Freidel

Back in 2017, I was sophomore on the Kent State men’s basketball team. That year we would win the Mid American Conference and play Lonzo Ball and UCLA in round one of the NCAA Tournament.

Mid-way through that year I strongly considered, then ultimately would, give up playing ball at seasons end to allow myself to begin focusing on my broadcasting career. So, I began paying much closer attention to the few local reporters that covered us and how they interacted with us while covered our team.



This past New Year’s Eve I was out with some friends. I happened to see a few of the members of the SDSU basketball team. I went up to a couple of them and introduced myself. One of those players was Noah Freidel. He had been playing well all season and had played 27 minutes against Kansas City on December 20th. The following two games on December 22nd and December 30th Freidel would not see the court.



Like many people around the state, I was curious as to why.



After talking for a brief minute, I said, “Could I ask you a question?”

He said sure. I said, “Why haven’t you played the last two games?”

I didn’t ask that question to try and break any news. He could have given me the most outlandish response, I wasn’t going to report it. I don’t think it’s right to quote a player or coach during a candid conversation and I would assume most journalists would agree.



But I was so impressed with his response that I would like to share.



I asked him the question.



He slightly shrugged his shoulders and said, “We’re winning right?”

I shrugged my shoulders back and said, “Yea, you guys are.”



He then went on to say, “That’s coaches’ decision, and we’re winning. Clearly he’s making the right moves.”



I shook his hand and wished him the best of luck.



I was so taken back by his response. Whatever the reason, Noah Freidel, arguably the most gifted scorer on this roster, was benched. To go from playing almost 30 minutes a game, to not seeing the floor for single second, is quite drastic.



Yet there was no sense of sourness in his response to me. It was straight forward with a genuine tone and his words told of a kid who understood the program was much bigger than himself.



If you watch the ESPN replay of the final buzzer this past Tuesday, you’ll see him lying on the floor embracing Douglas Wilson. The team won, they accomplished their goal. When they called his name on stage to receive his medal, he seemed happy. I thought that was pretty cool to see.



During press conferences or radio shows, when listening to Eric Henderson speak of his 2022 team, there’s one word you will hear quite frequently. Selfless. If it wasn’t obvious enough in watching them play, I hope this example written above brought that to life.

They next great bracket busting, show stealing, giant killing, loveable, underdog team may soon be bursting onto the national scene coming straight out of Brookings, South Dakota.

They’re perhaps the greatest men’s basketball team in the history of South Dakota State University and will have one last chance to add to their legacy as they enter into the college games grandest stage known as the big dance.



