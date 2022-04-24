BRANDON, S.D. (USF) – In a fitting way to end Senior Day, Kyle Gulbrandson scored the game-winning run off a walk-off hit by Noah Christenson with the bases loaded as the University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team (24-19, 16-12 NSIC) rallied to defeat Wayne State (16-20, 10-12 NSIC) on Sunday at First National Bank Field.

straight times, has won seven of eight games to move to 16-12 in the NSIC for fifth in the NSIC. With the 16 wins, USF has its most wins in conference play in the DII era and the 24 total wins are the most by a USF baseball team in that time span, dating to 2012.

Prior to the game, USF honored the seniors including Alex Bertram, Grant Lung, Jack Blogg, Andrew Maslowski, Trey Hubers, Tyler Blackburn, Kyle Gulbrandson, Alex Krout, Jared Binsfeld, Jacob Emerson, Matt Graham, as well as Breckyn Montano, who tragically died in a car accident in 2018. His parents, Kevin and Tiffany Montano, were recognized along with the other parents of the seniors.

For the fifth straight game, USF was involved in a one-run outcome and for the fourth consecutive time, USF picked up a victory and now stands 8-4 in one-run games in 2022.

“It was a great team win today to complete the sweep. Our pitchers threw well all weekend with Andrew (Maslowski) giving us a great outing today,” said USF Head Coach Grant Hieb, who has 95 career wins. “We showed a lot of resilience and were able to battle back in the bottom of the ninth. Noah (Christenson) put a good swing on a 2-0 fastball to get the walk-off knock. I was happy with the way we competed this weekend and am hoping we can keep it going when we host Minnesota State on Wednesday,” added Hieb.

Game Recap –

Noah Christenson’s walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning brought home Kyle Gulbrandson with the game-winning run in a 4-3 decision.

For most the game, USF rode the arm of senior Andrew Maslowski, who shut the Wildcats down for 7 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run and two runs overall with four strikeouts. After he left, USF had a throwing error which allowed WSC to take a 3-2 lead. Logan Parker-Sjoberg (2-1) earned the win after allowing just an unearned run in 1 1/3 innings and recording three strikeouts.

USF scored two runs in the opening inning on four hits as Christenson’s RBI single scored Tyler Cate and Brady Klehr’s two-out RBI single brought home Connor King for a 2-0 lead. In the third inning, Wayne State’s Connor Fiene homered to left field to cut the lead in half. WSC scored two unearned runs in the eighth inning when a hit batsman and walk were followed by a stolen base and three-base throwing error that allowed both Colin Lynam and Andrew Hanson to score.

But on this senior day, USF, which has been playing the role of “Cardiac Cougars” with wins in four straight one-run games, was not finished. Senior shortstop Grant Lung led off with a single and was sacrificed to second by senior Tyler Blackburn. Senior Kyle Gulbrandson was hit by a pitch. Then, Tyler Cate, who led USF’s offense with three hits, an RBI, and a run scored, came through with an RBI double to left field which plated Lung, who just beat the tag at home plate. Then, WSC intentionally walked Connor King to set up Christenson’s game-winning hit.

Christenson, who had two hits and two RBI, now has 15 multi-hit games this year while Cate has a team-high 16. Christenson also has a team-high 10 multi-RBI games.

Stats Breakdown – Three Game Series – Tyler Cate hit .462 with six hits in 13 at bats and a .538 slugging plus a .500 OBP against Wayne State. Grant Lung hit .444 with four hits in nine at bats and a .545 OBP while Brady Klehr hit .375 with a .500 slugging. USF hit .255 as a team with 24 hits and 14 runs in the three games. On the mound, USF was solid with a 2.57 earned run average with 18 strikeouts against eight walks over 28 innings.