Sioux Falls, SD. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls baseball team walks off Wayne State on Senior Day. USF won the game 8-7 on a Noah Christenson walk off single.

GAME ONE – W, 8-7

USF honored seniors Caleb Ditmarson , Weston Gjerde , Sterling Haphey , Connor McGonigal , and Cole Schumacher before the game.

The Coo jumped out to an early lead by scoring 4 runs in the 1st inning and adding on single runs in both the 2nd and 3rd innings. Wayne would come back with a 5-run 3rd inning to get back in the game. WSC took the lead in the 7th, but USF would come back and tie it up in the bottom of the 8th.

Noah Christenson hits a walk off single to score Drew Clouse and secure the Cougar win.

Wayne State outhit USF 13-9. Noah Christenson , Ben Serie , and Isaac Bonner each had 2 hits for the Coo.

Ben Serie , Brady Klehr , and Isaac Bonner each had 2 RBI. Brady Klehr and Isaac Bonner each hit homeruns to grab their RBI.

Garrett Oswald came out of the Cougar Bullpen to throw 2.2 shutout innings. Giving up only 2 hits and recording 2 strikeouts.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action Tuesday May 2. This doubleheader against Concordia St. Paul will start at 1:30PM in St. Paul, MN.

For all things Cougar Baseball, be sure to follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as well as downloading the USF Cougars app!